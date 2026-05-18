AFRICA SHOULDN’T BE A TESTING GROUND FOR ANYTHING THAT DESTROYS NATURE- Ibrahim Traore

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AFRICA SHOULDN’T BE A TESTING GROUND FOR ANYTHING THAT DESTROYS NATURE.

-Ibrahim Traore updates Bill Gates brainbox.



Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 has officially shut down the Target Malaria project and ordered the destruction of all genetically modified mosquito samples.



According to Burkina Faso’s President, Ibrahim Traoré:

“Genetically modified mosquitoes could disrupt ecosystems, reduce biodiversity, spread uncontrollably across borders, and make African nations dependent on foreign biotechnology.



Africans should have a clear say before foreign biotech experiments happen on their soil. Africa shouldnt be a testing ground for anything that destroys nature.

#Afrocania #viral #virals #UnitedStates #africa #DonaldTrump

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