AFRICA SHOULDN’T BE A TESTING GROUND FOR ANYTHING THAT DESTROYS NATURE.



-Ibrahim Traore updates Bill Gates brainbox.





Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 has officially shut down the Target Malaria project and ordered the destruction of all genetically modified mosquito samples.





According to Burkina Faso’s President, Ibrahim Traoré:



“Genetically modified mosquitoes could disrupt ecosystems, reduce biodiversity, spread uncontrollably across borders, and make African nations dependent on foreign biotechnology.





Africans should have a clear say before foreign biotech experiments happen on their soil. Africa shouldnt be a testing ground for anything that destroys nature.



#Afrocania #viral #virals #UnitedStates #africa #DonaldTrump