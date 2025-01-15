African Development Bank Launches Pioneering Energy-Efficiency Project in Senegal

The African Development Bank has approved an €8.51 million loan for Senegal’s “Programme to Promote Efficient Lighting Lamps” (PPLEEF), a trailblazing initiative to advance energy efficiency in the country. This marks the Bank’s first fully dedicated demand-side energy efficiency investment project, setting a new benchmark for sustainable development across Africa.

The PPLEEF initiative is poised to transform energy usage in Senegal, benefiting nearly 700,000 households and 80,000 small businesses across Dakar, Thiès, and Diourbel regions. By replacing outdated incandescent bulbs with modern LED lighting, the project will deliver substantial energy savings, reduce electricity costs, and significantly cut carbon emissions. Central to the initiative is its innovative on-bill financing model, which enables consumers to repay the cost of the new lighting through monthly energy savings. This model ensures the program is both accessible and affordable for all participants.

Jalel Chabchoub, Chief Energy Efficiency Officer in the Renewable and Energy Efficiency Department at the African Development Bank, highlighted the broader significance of the initiative: “The PPLEEF is a milestone for Senegal’s national commitment to sustainable development and universal energy access. This program will reduce energy demand and consumption during peak hours, and the on-bill financing approach will be used subsequently to introduce more efficient appliances. As the first phase of Senegal’s general lighting program, PPLEEF will pave the way for a more sustainable energy future not only in Senegal but across Africa.”

Beyond its immediate benefits to Senegal, the PPLEEF is a replicable and scalable model for other African nations. By reducing energy consumption, the program delays the need for costly investments in new power plants, particularly during periods of peak demand.

“This project will have a positive impact on household and small business budgets by reducing their energy bills,” said Mame Coumba Ndiaye, General Director of Senegal’s Agence pour l’Économie et la Maîtrise de l’Énergie (AEME). “It will relieve the grid with annual electricity savings of more than 189 GWh. These savings will be redirected to reinforce electricity availability and improve access for the population,” she stated.

From 2019 to 2024, the Bank committed approximately $6 billion to energy projects across Africa.

the African Development Bank and the World Bank Group, alongside other partners, Africa is taking significant strides toward closing its energy access gap. These efforts underscore a growing commitment to sustainable development and energy equity across the continent.