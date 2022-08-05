AFTER PRESSURE, MUMBI PHIRI COURT DATE SET TO OCTOBER 3

Following growing pressure now coming even from outside Zambia, incarcerated PF former Secretary General Mumbi Phiri will now appear in court on October 3.

This week an opposition leader from Zimbabwe joined the calls to have Mumbi Phiri taken to court. She has been in a Mongu jail for five months without appearing in court.

A Zimbabwe opposition leader wrote to President Hakainde Hichilema that he ensures Phiri is taken to court.

Media Director at Information Thabo Kawana said there should be no more nose as the outspoken politician will be taken to court in October.

Kawana told Radio Phoenix Let the People Talk programme that there was nothing special about Phiri as there are people in prison who have not been to court for five years.