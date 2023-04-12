AGRICULTURE MINISTER IS VERY COMPETENT… President HH is a problem – SILAVWE

AGRICULTURE MINISTER IS VERY COMPETENT – SILAVWE

Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) leader Jackson Silavwe writes:

Despite him incurring the wrath of the citizens over the mealie meal shortages, Hon Reuben Mtolo Phiri is actually a very competent intellectual whom I have interacted with and hold in high esteem.

In my view, he is only following the directives being given to him by President HH. He is loyal to President Hakainde Hichilema and the government. Firing or calling for his resignation won’t cure anything. What we need is a whole policy shift with regards to our agriculture sector. President HH is a problem. He is the one who ordered him to sale maize to Kenya and Congo

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.