AIPAC CONDEMNS THREATS AGAINST MOURNERS OF PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI



The Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) has strongly condemned remarks attributed to Eastern Province Police Commissioner Robertson Mweemba, describing them as threats against citizens mourning the death of Paramount Chief Mpezeni.





In a statement issued by Executive Director Solomon Ngoma, the organization expressed deep concern over the commissioner’s comments, stating that it was unacceptable for any public official to intimidate mourners during a period of grief and national reflection.





AIPAC said the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni was a highly respected traditional leader whose contribution to his people and the nation would be remembered for generations.





The institute maintained that citizens should be allowed to mourn freely and peacefully without fear of intimidation.



“Threats directed at mourners not only dishonor the memory of the late Paramount Chief but also erode public trust in our security institutions,” the statement said.





The organization further urged the Zambia Police Service to uphold professionalism and avoid conduct that could be perceived as contrary to President Hakainde Hichilema’s emphasis on accountability, respect and professional service delivery.





AIPAC appealed to the Inspector General of Police to provide clear guidance to police commissioners across the country to ensure adherence to professional standards and constitutional principles.



The institute stressed that Zambia remained a democratic nation where citizens’ rights and freedoms must be protected at all times.





“We strongly condemn any threats of police brutality and urge that the people of Eastern Province and indeed all Zambians be allowed to mourn their Paramount Chief freely, peacefully, and with dignity,” Mr. Ngoma stated.





At the same time, AIPAC commended the government for organizing what it described as a dignified burial programme for the late traditional leader.



“The dignity and respect observed during the funeral arrangements reflect the highest honor and recognition of his leadership and contribution to the nation,” the statement read.





The institute also called on politicians to avoid turning the funeral into a political platform and instead focus on honoring the life and legacy of the late chief.



“It’s not now time to politicize the funeral of a beloved traditional leader who touched and changed so many lives during his time on earth,” AIPAC said.





The organization called on all leaders, institutions, and citizens to promote unity, respect and compassion as the nation mourns Paramount Chief Mpezeni.