Airtel Networks Zambia Plc News Release



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Airtel Networks Zambia Plc Reaches US$1 Billion Market Capitalisation Milestone



LUSAKA, ZAMBIA – 10th June 2026: Airtel Networks Zambia Plc is proud to announce that it has achieved a landmark market capitalisation of US$1 billion on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) as at 8th June 2026, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s growth journey and reinforcing its position as one of Zambia’s leading telecommunications and digital services providers.





This milestone reflects the enduring confidence of our customers, shareholders, employees, partners, regulators, and the broader investment community, as well as the Company’s consistent delivery of strong operational performance and innovative, customer-centric solutions.





This milestone affirms our strengthened ability to deliver reliable, high-quality, and affordable connectivity and digital financial services. It reflects the Company’s continued investment in expanding network coverage, enhancing service quality, and building a resilient network that meets the evolving needs of individuals, businesses, and communities across Zambia.





Reaching the US$1 billion valuation demonstrates Airtel Networks Zambia Plc’s continued focus on creating sustainable shareholder value. It signals a resilient and scalable business model, supported by disciplined execution and a clear long-term growth strategy that positions the Company for continued performance and growth.





Commenting on the achievement, Board Chairperson Ms. Lynda Mataka said “This milestone is a testament to the collective efforts of customers, employees, shareholders and partners. It reaffirms the Company’s commitment to delivering sustainable value while expanding access to digital connectivity and financial inclusion across Zambia.”





Meanwhile, Managing Director Mr. Hussam Baday noted: “Reaching the US$1 billion market capitalisation reflects the trust that stakeholders continue to place in Airtel Networks Zambia Plc and strengthens the Company’s commitment to ongoing investment in network expansion, digital innovation, and financial inclusion in support of Zambia’s digital transformation journey. I further wish to thank our customers as their trust, loyalty, and everyday use of Airtel’s services have been central to reaching this milestone.”





As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value, upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, maintaining transparency and accountability, and strengthening a resilient, high-quality network that supports the growing digital needs of its customers. Airtel Networks Zambia Plc remains focused on executing its long-term strategy and delivering meaningful impact for all stakeholders.