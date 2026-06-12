AKA & TIBZ MURDER TRIAL MOVES CLOSER AS SEVEN ACCUSED APPEAR IN COURT



Seven men accused of involvement in the shocking murders of celebrated South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA, and his friend Tebello Motsoane, appeared before the Durban High Court on Thursday as the high-profile case edged closer to trial.





Among those appearing were Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande, who were extradited from the Eswatini last year, alongside five co-accused. The group faces a raft of serious charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, attempted murder, and firearm and ammunition offences.





AKA and Tibz were gunned down outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on 10 February 2023, a killing that sent shockwaves across South Africa and the music industry.





After discussions on outstanding pre-trial matters, the case was postponed to 13 August 2026 for final preparations. Trial proceedings are scheduled to run from 5 October to 6 November 2026, with additional dates to be determined. All seven accused remain behind bars pending trial.