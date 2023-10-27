Alebwelapo project suffers gigantic setback as Miles continues winning
FRESH from winning an overwhelming vote at the extraordinary General Conference just two days ago, Miles Sampa has recorded another major victory over his opponents.
The Lusaka High Court has tossed away an ex-parte interim injunction granted to Alebwelepo project coordinator Raphael Nakacinda to prevent Sampa from carrying out PF presidential duties.
High Court judge Situmbeko Chocho has discharged the restraining order she issued against Sampa on Wednesday this week preventing him from presenting himself as PF president, owing to Nakacinda’s deception.
She said Nakacinda and his master Given Lubinda were dishonest about the two court orders issued by judge Timothy Katanekwa stopping them from masquerading as PF leaders, which they have defied with impunity.
Sampa applied for an Ex-parte order discharging the order of interim injunction granted to Nakacinda on October 25, 2023.
Judge Chocho granted him the prayer to have his presidency restored based on Nakacinda’s dishonesty.
“Upon reading the affidavit of Miles Bwalya Sampa filed herein, it is hereby ordered that the ex-parte order of interim injunction granted to Raphael Nakacinda on October 25, 2023 be and is hereby discharged for the plaintiff’s failure to provide full and Frank disclosure of all material facts to this Court particularly, for failing to disclose the proceedings before Judge Timoth Katanekwa under cause number 2023/HP/0225,” read the order
“It is further ordered that the said ex-parte order of interim injunction granted on October 25, 2023 stands wholly discharged and shall not be enforced in any manner.”
Judge Chocho has maintained that the inter-parte hearing of the matter will be held on November 21, 2023.
In this case Nakacinda who is the Secretary General of the Given Lubinda lead faction has contested the election of Sampa as PF president in the Lusaka High Court on reasons that his ascendancy to the captaincy of the party is illegal.
By Mwaka Ndawa
Kalemba
How has the mighty fallen? Frankly I never thought I would see this day come? PF falling? Impossible , but then this is the new known reality. Miles has already appointed an SG, fired party lawyers , fired Given Lubinda and Nakachinda. Any matter which PF will bring before the courts will have to come through the Miles Sampas appointed lawyers and SG. With this set all matters will be settled via a consent judgement by the Miles Sampas camp. Simply put it’s now over. Any court case will be like Miles Sampa suing himself and agreeing with himself before the court. How absurd. Trully history does repeat itself. This is exactly what ECL did to Sampa and Guy Scott in 2014. Yet they were careless as SHAKA ZULU HAD WARNED THEM. NEVER LEAVE AN ENEMY BEHIND FOR IT WILL RISE AGAINST YOU. Failing to comprehend what has badly hit them Lubinda and company are baselessly blaming HH7. This is because their embarrassment is huge as they can’t just understand how it was possible for MILES SAMPA to outclass them so spectacularly.