Alebwelapo project suffers gigantic setback as Miles continues winning

FRESH from winning an overwhelming vote at the extraordinary General Conference just two days ago, Miles Sampa has recorded another major victory over his opponents.

The Lusaka High Court has tossed away an ex-parte interim injunction granted to Alebwelepo project coordinator Raphael Nakacinda to prevent Sampa from carrying out PF presidential duties.

High Court judge Situmbeko Chocho has discharged the restraining order she issued against Sampa on Wednesday this week preventing him from presenting himself as PF president, owing to Nakacinda’s deception.

She said Nakacinda and his master Given Lubinda were dishonest about the two court orders issued by judge Timothy Katanekwa stopping them from masquerading as PF leaders, which they have defied with impunity.

Sampa applied for an Ex-parte order discharging the order of interim injunction granted to Nakacinda on October 25, 2023.

Judge Chocho granted him the prayer to have his presidency restored based on Nakacinda’s dishonesty.

“Upon reading the affidavit of Miles Bwalya Sampa filed herein, it is hereby ordered that the ex-parte order of interim injunction granted to Raphael Nakacinda on October 25, 2023 be and is hereby discharged for the plaintiff’s failure to provide full and Frank disclosure of all material facts to this Court particularly, for failing to disclose the proceedings before Judge Timoth Katanekwa under cause number 2023/HP/0225,” read the order

“It is further ordered that the said ex-parte order of interim injunction granted on October 25, 2023 stands wholly discharged and shall not be enforced in any manner.”

Judge Chocho has maintained that the inter-parte hearing of the matter will be held on November 21, 2023.

In this case Nakacinda who is the Secretary General of the Given Lubinda lead faction has contested the election of Sampa as PF president in the Lusaka High Court on reasons that his ascendancy to the captaincy of the party is illegal.

By Mwaka Ndawa

