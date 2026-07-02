ALLEGED LEAKED GOVERNMENT APPOINTMENTS UNDER A PRESIDENT MUNDUBILE ADMINISTRATION
The following list is an unverified purported leak circulating of possible senior government appointments should President Brian Mundubile form government.
1. Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba – Secretary to the Cabinet
2. SC Chifumu Banda – Chief Justice
3. Hon. George Chisanga – Minister of Justice
4. Mr. Nason Msoni – Minister of Foreign Affairs
5. Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya – Minister of Finance and National Planning
6. Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe – Minister of Defence
7. Hon. Stephen Kapyongo – Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security
8. Hon. Richard Musukwa – Minister of Mines
9. Hon. Golden Mwila – Minister of Agriculture
10. Hon. Anthony Kasandwe – Minister of Livestock and Fisheries
11. Hon. Jean Chisenga – Minister of Technology, Science and Digital Integration
12. Hon. Malozo Sichone – Minister of Transport and Logistics
13. Dr. Martin Phiri – Minister of Higher Education
14. Prof. Nkandu Luo – Minister of General Education
15. Hon. Jean Kapata – Minister of Community Development
16. Dr. Frank N’gambi – Minister of Tourism
17. Hon. Exildah Mwenya – Minister of Gender
18. Hon. Cosmo Mumba – Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance
19. Hon. Binwell Mpundu – Minister of Youth and Sport
20. Mr. Isaac Nsoneka – Minister in the Office of the Vice President
21. Dr. Alefa Daka – Minister in the Office of the Vice President
22. Mr. Jeff Banda – Minister in the Office of the President (State House)
23. Hon. Melesiana Phiri – Minister of Information
24. Hon. Wright Musoma – Minister of Labour
Provincial Ministers
25. Mr. Kennedy Kamba – Lusaka Province Minister
26. Hon. Chanda Kabwe – Copperbelt Province Minister
27. Hon. Maureen Mabonga – Northern Province Minister
28. Hon. Munir Zulu – Eastern Province Minister
29. Mrs. Mumbi Phiri – Luapula Province Minister
Parliamentary Leadership
30. Hon. Davis Mwila – Leader of the Opposition
31. Hon. Lukas Simumba – Government Chief Whip
Ambassadors and High Commissioners
32. Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba – Ambassador to the United States of America
33. Hon. Charity Kapona – High Commissioner to South Africa
34. Hon. Silvia Mbambara Chalikosa – High Commissioner to the United Kingdom
35. Amb. Webby Mwape – Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo
36. Mr. Wisdom Bwembya Mubanga – Ambassador to Mongolia
37. Hon. Kamalo R. – Ambassador to Cameroon
38. Mr. Peter Sinkamba – Ambassador to Jamaica
Permanent Secretaries and Senior Officials
39. Mrs. Mubanga Chimfwembe – Permanent Secretary, Copperbelt Province
40. Hon. Francis Shafwepa – Permanent Secretary (Administration), Ministry of Agriculture
41. Mr. Bupe Banda – Permanent Secretary (Administration), Ministry of Education
42. Mr. Chanoda Ngwira – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour
43. Mr. Jason Mwanza – Permanent Secretary (Technical Services), Ministry of Health
44. Mr. Shadreck Palupala – Permanent Secretary (Administration), Ministry of Youth and Sport
45. Mr. Ephraim Shakafuswa – Permanent Secretary (Technical Services), Ministry of Information
46. Mrs. Namakau Silumesi – Permanent Secretary (Technical Services), Western Province
State House and Other Senior Appointments
47. Mr. Isaac Kasaro – Senior Private Secretary to the President
48. Mr. Jeddy Pandao – National Coordinator, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU)
49. Mr. Gregory Chisha – Permanent Secretary, Youth and Student Desk, State House
50. Miss Nachilima Cleopatra Chisala – Communications Specialist, Office of the Vice President
51. Mr. Mwila Lifano – Director, Ministry of Infrastructure