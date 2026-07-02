ALLEGED LEAKED GOVERNMENT APPOINTMENTS UNDER A PRESIDENT MUNDUBILE ADMINISTRATION



The following list is an unverified purported leak circulating of possible senior government appointments should President Brian Mundubile form government.





1. Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba – Secretary to the Cabinet

2. SC Chifumu Banda – Chief Justice

3. Hon. George Chisanga – Minister of Justice

4. Mr. Nason Msoni – Minister of Foreign Affairs

5. Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya – Minister of Finance and National Planning

6. Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe – Minister of Defence



7. Hon. Stephen Kapyongo – Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security

8. Hon. Richard Musukwa – Minister of Mines

9. Hon. Golden Mwila – Minister of Agriculture

10. Hon. Anthony Kasandwe – Minister of Livestock and Fisheries

11. Hon. Jean Chisenga – Minister of Technology, Science and Digital Integration

12. Hon. Malozo Sichone – Minister of Transport and Logistics



13. Dr. Martin Phiri – Minister of Higher Education

14. Prof. Nkandu Luo – Minister of General Education

15. Hon. Jean Kapata – Minister of Community Development

16. Dr. Frank N’gambi – Minister of Tourism

17. Hon. Exildah Mwenya – Minister of Gender



18. Hon. Cosmo Mumba – Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance

19. Hon. Binwell Mpundu – Minister of Youth and Sport

20. Mr. Isaac Nsoneka – Minister in the Office of the Vice President

21. Dr. Alefa Daka – Minister in the Office of the Vice President



22. Mr. Jeff Banda – Minister in the Office of the President (State House)

23. Hon. Melesiana Phiri – Minister of Information

24. Hon. Wright Musoma – Minister of Labour





Provincial Ministers



25. Mr. Kennedy Kamba – Lusaka Province Minister

26. Hon. Chanda Kabwe – Copperbelt Province Minister

27. Hon. Maureen Mabonga – Northern Province Minister

28. Hon. Munir Zulu – Eastern Province Minister

29. Mrs. Mumbi Phiri – Luapula Province Minister





Parliamentary Leadership



30. Hon. Davis Mwila – Leader of the Opposition

31. Hon. Lukas Simumba – Government Chief Whip



Ambassadors and High Commissioners



32. Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba – Ambassador to the United States of America



33. Hon. Charity Kapona – High Commissioner to South Africa

34. Hon. Silvia Mbambara Chalikosa – High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

35. Amb. Webby Mwape – Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo

36. Mr. Wisdom Bwembya Mubanga – Ambassador to Mongolia

37. Hon. Kamalo R. – Ambassador to Cameroon

38. Mr. Peter Sinkamba – Ambassador to Jamaica





Permanent Secretaries and Senior Officials



39. Mrs. Mubanga Chimfwembe – Permanent Secretary, Copperbelt Province

40. Hon. Francis Shafwepa – Permanent Secretary (Administration), Ministry of Agriculture



41. Mr. Bupe Banda – Permanent Secretary (Administration), Ministry of Education

42. Mr. Chanoda Ngwira – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour

43. Mr. Jason Mwanza – Permanent Secretary (Technical Services), Ministry of Health



44. Mr. Shadreck Palupala – Permanent Secretary (Administration), Ministry of Youth and Sport

45. Mr. Ephraim Shakafuswa – Permanent Secretary (Technical Services), Ministry of Information

46. Mrs. Namakau Silumesi – Permanent Secretary (Technical Services), Western Province





State House and Other Senior Appointments



47. Mr. Isaac Kasaro – Senior Private Secretary to the President

48. Mr. Jeddy Pandao – National Coordinator, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU)

49. Mr. Gregory Chisha – Permanent Secretary, Youth and Student Desk, State House



50. Miss Nachilima Cleopatra Chisala – Communications Specialist, Office of the Vice President

51. Mr. Mwila Lifano – Director, Ministry of Infrastructure