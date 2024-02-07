ALLIANCES KÌLLING DEMOCRACY – MUMBWALI

HUMAN Rights Defenders Coordinator, Armitage Mumbwali, has noted that political alliances may diminish multi-party politics, hence an eventual one-party system.

He says lack of multiple voices in the political space owing to amalgamation of various opposing independent entities reduces the ability to provide an array of checks and balances to those in authority.

Meanwhile, Mumbwali feels the recently announced People’s Movement involving over five political parties, is already an existing opposition political party disguising itself in the aforementioned in view of recruiting more members.

He has however cast doubt on the viability of the said People’s Movement, noting that leaders of political parties joining would all aspire to be at the helm, hence a power struggle.

Meanwhile, Pemba based Senior Citizen, Edward Masiwa, has urged Zambians to keenly examine the record of political parties joining the People’s Movement to determine their true intentions in serving the country.