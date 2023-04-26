BREAKING NEWS: Ambassador Anthony Mukwita Releases new Book

…´China in Africa, Zambia´s Story´ available on Amazon now

26th April 2023

Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote:

It is with great joy and humility that I write today that my new book, “China in Africa, the Zambia Story” is finally out after months and years under construction.

For a start, you can access the book via Amazon and other online bookstores before it finally hits the Zambian and other African bookstores.

I have no doubt the book will blow your mind away, if you are interested in geopolitics and local too.

God bless you, enjoy the book, my second instalment as a published author.

Your support and critical analysis, as I try to add to the geopolitical body of knowledge will be greatly appreciated as usual.

Inside this Book

China in Africa Zambia´s Story

This book tells a riveting story of Zambia´s mixed relationship with China whose presence dominates African skies presently.

Ambassador Anthony Mukwita breaks into tiny bits, an issue of global interest that would have ordinarily been complex to digest by ordinary readers.

Readers keen to know how China won the hearts of Africans and African leaders through soft power to ostensibly topple the United States and its allies from the age-old top slot will love it.

Ambassador Mukwita dives into the history of Zambia and its people, how they laugh and cry to make global sense.

It is a no holds barred tale that does not flatter China or the Zambian hosts as the two jostle to co-exist in an ever-evolving geopolitical world.

Momentarily, irate Zambians angered by Chinese employers kill the investor, next Chinese investors shoot in cold blood to death, Zambian workers. There´s blood, tears and joy written on several pages.

It reveals the ´sensitive´ diplomatic relationship Zambia ´enjoys´ with China and the relationship Zambia ´enjoys´ with the USA.

It´s an economic, political, and international relations account.

It is about the war between the United States and China on African soil. The Thucydides trap.

It is a fast paced easy to read book, hard to put down given the mastery writing skills of Ambassador Mukwita, a former Editor in Chief, published author and senior diplomat.

University libraries, embassies, bookstores, and government offices need this book.

Source: China in Africa, Zambia, the Zambia story via Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/1776428560