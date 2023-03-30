AN ALL INCLUSIVE GOVERNMENT HAS BEEN A MOCKERY IN ZAMBIA-MRS. HACHILONDE

30th March, 2023

Reebok Human Rights’ first African Award Winner Kavumbu Hakachima Hachilonde says an all inclusive Government has been a mockery in Zambia.

In a statement immediately after attending a sideline meeting on democracy with Americans yesterday, Mrs. Hachilonde observed that from time immemorial, women in Zambia have been lobbying all successful Governments to be genuinely inclusive during Government appointments to promote good governance, transparency and unity but alas all they get is mockery.

Mrs. Hachilonde adds that the cry of women in Zambia is falling on deaf ears because those with power are reluctant to listen to the plight of women despite ZAMBIA enacting the gender Equity and Equality act in 2015.

She further observed that Zambia risk developing policies that are not a reflection of people’s desires owing to the failure to honour and respect the National Gender Policy.

Mrs. Hachilonde has since called PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema to reconsider appointing a woman as minister of gender.

Mrs. Hachilonde has bemoaned the low number of female cabinet Ministers saying the Head of State can do better to at least increase the number of female representation in a quest to promote equity and equality in the country.

Bellow is her statement;

Create Malo (space) for more Women to participate in the Governance of Zambia.

We all know that Democracy is a form of Government where citizens have the authority to deliberate and decide legislation, or to choose governing officials to do so.

And I believe that a democratic leader will always listen to different voices as well as embracing social inclusion while at the helm of power, meaning even the marginalized groups such as youths, women and persons with disability will be part of decision making.

Zambia is part to many international instruments such as UN convention on human rights, African chater, the Sadc protocol etc basically all these speak about social inclusion.

From time immemorial, women in Zambia have been lobbying all successful Governments to be genuinely inclusive during Government appointments to promote good governance, transparency and unity but alas all we have been getting is mockery.

We have been speaking and our cry is falling on deaf ears, those with power are reluctant to listen to the women of Zambia.

You may say yes we need to be democratic but does Zambia really mean it. Does Zambia has space for the women? I mean is Zambia listening to the voices of women, youth and persons living with disability especially after the general elections? If yes, why don’t we have a minister for gender in Zambia to represent us if leaders truly respect the women who are even the majority voters, why do we have only 5 female cabinet ministers against 20 men?

Is that the best you can offer the women of Zambia? I think we can do better than that!

leaders in Zambia ought to realize that political participation is a right and not a privilege and it’s not a preserve for men only.

We need more women to take part in decision making because diversity is not only beneficial in itself, but it is evidently known that when women are highly qualified, they are, more responsible and less corrupt than men.

In fact having more women in position of influence would be a positive effect on economic outcomes and performance in terms of service delivery.

I reiterate women, youth and people living with disabilities need to participate in the governance of our country so that their needs are heard.

When one segment of society is sidelined, the development of the country is also affected.

Having said the above, i wish to call upon the President of the Republic of Zambia his Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema to consider it a human rights issue to create more space for the women, youth and persons with disabilities to participate in the governance of our country.

I also call upon the President to reconsider appointing a woman as minister of gender.

Failure to do so may risk the country developing policies that are not a reflection of people’s desires.

Zambia Create Malo(space) for the marginalised groups and take the lead on social inclusion in Africa!!!

Kavumbu Hakachima Hachilonde…..

Reebok Human Rights Award Winner 2002 UTAH – USA.