AN ATTACK ON MUNDUBILE, MAKEBI IS AN ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY – TONSE WOMEN

AN ATT•ACK ON MUNDUBILE, MAKEBI IS AN ATT•ACK ON DEMOCRACY – TONSE WOMEN



The Tonse Alliance Women’s Movement strongly condemns the actions by the police that led to the reported raid on Protea Hotel in Chipata and the subsequent ejection of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP)presidential candidate Mr. Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile and his running mate, Hon. Makebi Zulu.





As women of the Tonse Alliance, we are deeply concerned by this continued pattern of intimidation against opposition leaders and political competitors. Zambia is a democratic nation governed by the rule of law and every citizen, regardless of political affiliation, has the constitutional right to move freely, associate freely and participate in the political process without fear, harassment, or political persecution.





The actions witnessed in Chipata sends a wrong message to the nation and the international community. Democracy cannot flourish where political contestants are treated as criminals simply for engaging with citizens. The use of state institutions in a manner that appears intended to frustrate political opponents undermines public confidence in our democratic institutions and threatens the democratic gains that Zambians have worked hard to achieve.





We stand in full solidarity with Hon Brian Mundubile and Hon. Makebi Zulu. Mr. Mundubile is not only the presidential candidate of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) but also the President of the Tonse Alliance. Any attempt to intimidate, harass or unfairly restrict him from carrying out his political activities is an attack on the principles of democracy, political pluralism and the constitutional rights of all Zambians.





Their treatment is not merely an attack on two individuals; it is an attack on the democratic aspirations of the Zambian people who deserve a free, fair, and competitive political environment. No democracy can thrive when opposition leaders are subjected to unequal treatment and arbitrary restrictions.





We therefore call upon the Zambia Police Service and all relevant authorities to conduct themselves professionally, impartially and strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Zambia. We further urge all stakeholders to safeguard democracy and ensure that all candidates participating in the 2026 elections are afforded equal protection and equal treatment under the law.





The Tonse Alliance Women’s Movement will continue to speak out against any form of political intimidation, abuse of authority and selective application of the law. We remain committed to promoting peace, justice, democracy, and the rights of all citizens.



Issued By:



Rev. Sylvia Nawa

National Women’s Chairperson

Tonse Alliance