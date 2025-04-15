AN EMPTY TUMMY CANNOT EFFECTIVELY DEFEND THE COUNTRY-¬ ZNS COMMANDER



The Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander Lieutenant General Engineer Maliti Solochi II has declared that a hungry soldier cannot successfully defend and secure the territorial integrity of the nation.



The ZNS Commander stated that the country cannot be effectively secured without food security, indicating that it is for this reason that ZNS’ current projects and strategic direction is focused on enhancing agricultural production.



Lt Gen Solochi said his Institution’s appreciation of the imperative nature of food security as well as its strong correlation to national security has motivated his Command to reach out to sister Institutions like Tanzania National Service (TNS), from which the concept of national service was borrowed, to tap into its agricultural experience and technical knowhow to boost Service productivity.



“You also cannot defend a country with an empty stomach and this is what gives us the motivation to learn from you,” the Commander said.



Speaking when a three-member Faculty Team from the Tanzania National Defence College paid a courtesy call on him at the ZNS Headquarters in Lusaka yesterday, the Commander said ZNS is currently investing heavily in mechanized agriculture, commercial farming, irrigation development and value addition.



He reiterated the Service’s commitment to upscaling its contribution to the nation’s food security situation through enhanced agricultural production.



Meanwhile, the Service Chief also stressed the importance of regional cooperation and training adding that Zambia and Tanzania was one family separated only by an artificial boundary.



“Zambia and Tanzania share not only borders buts also strategic military cooperation through platforms such as SADC and the African Union. We value exchange visits such as this one, which will enhance mutual learning and military diplomacy,” Lt Gen Solochi added.



The Commander commended the Tanzania National Defence College Faculty for organizing the educational tour to Zambia saying ZNS is open to collaborations in training, enhanced exchange programmes and strengthened sharing of experiences and expertise in agricultural or engineering projects.



And Tanzania National Defence College Faculty Head of Delegation Colonel Khaji Maulid Mtengela stated that his country has also placed a high premium on food security.



The Delegation Leader indicated the need for the Defence Forces on the African continent to play a more pronounced role in promoting their respective country’s food security, emphasizing that it was a crucial part of any nation’s security.



“National Security is not only carrying guns but also ensuring that a country is food secure. And just like ZNS, Tanzania also champions food security as an important factor of our country’s security,” Col Mtengela said.



He also congratulated ZNS for the Institution’s overall contribution to national development.