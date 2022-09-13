Thursday, June 5, 2025




PF

UPND’s politicisation of Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka is bad for the local governance of our country- Silavwe Jackson

0
The ruling party's politicisation of Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka is bad for the local governance of our...
PF

Long Suffering UPND Member to Get Council Job After Destruction of House Due to Political Vi0lence

0
Long Suffering UPND Member to Get Council Job After Destruction of House Due to Political Vi0lence=======================================Mr. Brighton Makondo, a...
Politics

Seoul has a new Boss…from factory Worker to President, the story of Lee 

0
Seoul has a new Boss…from factory Worker to President, the story of Lee  Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote: 4 June...
Education

HEA WARNS PUBLIC AGAINST ILLEGALLY OPERATING INSTITUTIONS

0
HEA WARNS PUBLIC AGAINST ILLEGALLY OPERATING INSTITUTIONS..... Chankanondo University, Oasis Medical University College, Yesbud University, and ZIDS College are...
PF

LUNDAZI-CHASEFU-CHAMA ROAD WAS A PROMISE, FULFILL IT AND STOP GOING BACK AND FORTH

0
LUNDAZI-CHASEFU-CHAMA ROAD WAS A PROMISE, FULFILL IT AND STOP GOING BACK AND FORTH.By Chanoda Ngwira F The other day...
HEALTH

“From Hiding to Healing: Ndola Teaching Hospital Transforms Life of Chingola Barber with Facial Tumor Removal”

0
"From Hiding to Healing: Ndola Teaching Hospital Transforms Life of Chingola Barber with Facial Tumor Removal"#NTH_CARES===================By Cornelius Kabwe For...
Africa

Trump signs new travel ban targeting 12 countries, citing national security

0
Trump signs new travel ban targeting 12 countries, citing national securityUS President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation on...
Business

Elon Musk warns Trump-backed tax bill could ‘bankrupt America’

0
Elon Musk warns Trump-backed tax bill could 'bankrupt America'Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has issued a stark warning, urging Americans...
Politics

Trump Administration Brings 2nd Group of White South African Refugees to the U.S.

0
A second group of white South African refugees arrived recently in the U.S. under a special resettlement program pushed...
Entertainment

XAVEN GETS PACRA GREENLIGHT, WON’T DROP “KOPALA QUEEN” TITLE

0
XAVEN GETS PACRA GREENLIGHT, WON'T DROP "KOPALA QUEEN" TITLE Kopala's biggest female rapper Xaven was met with uncertainty of...
Uncategorized

Offset has deactivated his social media accounts

0
Entertainment

Cardi B Calls Out Female Rappers Who Use Offset’s Infidelity To Diss Her

0
Cardi B says Offset's alleged infidelity became a liability for her career as she's now dating Stefon Diggs. Cardi B...
Entertainment

Cardi B Admits She’d Be In Jail If She Hadn’t Divorced Offset

0
Cardi B has admitted that she thinks she’d be in jail if she had not filed to divorce Offset...
Entertainment

T-Pain Plans To Retire From Music

0
Legendary performer T-Pain is planning to retire from music. The singer recently shared a video on his social media...
Politics

Deadly clash erupts during prison search in Ivory Coast, leaving five inmates dead

0
Astandard contraband sweep at Bouake prison in Ivory Coast spiraled into deadly violence Tuesday, leaving five inmates dead and...
Politics

US extends tariff pause on many Chinese goods until August

0
United States has extended the tariff pause on certain Chinese goods until August 31, 2025. The decision comes as part...
Africa

Talks between Ivory Coast and US to establish a drone base successful as US aims to counter Russia and China’s growing influence in Africa

0
The United States is in advanced discussions with Ivory Coast to establish a drone base in the country. Reports says...
Politics

Man chooses firing squad over serving jail term

0
A South Carolina man has chosen to be taken down immediately than going through stress before his demise. Known as...
Politics

Ukraine – Russia war not ending soon because Putin refused a ceasefire negotiation despite pressure from US and Europe- Zelensky

0
It’s looking like we may not be witnessing peace between Russia and Ukraine anytime soon. This is because of the...
Politics

“Who are you to tell Iran whether it should have a nuclear programme or not” – Iran supreme clash with Donald Trump

0
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei is not a has accused US President, Donald Trump of trying to dictate for his...
Politics

Russian Security Council Secretary arrives in Pyongyang for talks with North Korea president Kim Jong Un.

0
There is going to be an interesting round of talks between two of the world’s most powerful countries, North...
Africa

Tinubu honors Bill Gates with Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic title in Nigeria

0
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred the prestigious Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) title on Microsoft...
Politics

US has warned UK and France not to recognize a Palestinian state ahead of upcoming conference

0
The United States has sent some strong caution to the United Kingdom and France against recognizing a Palestinian state. The...
Africa

Botswana Govt announce a new policy banning export of unprocessed minerals

0
Botswana President, Duma Gideon Boko has joined other African countries in taking a huge step to takeover their natural...
Africa

DR Congo and Liberia to serve as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council

0
The United Nations General Assembly has elected the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Liberia,, to serve as...
Entertainment

Cassie’s Friend Accuses Diddy Of Dangling Her Over 17th Floor Balcony

0
Fashion designer Bryana "Bana" Bongolan took the stand in Diddy's federal trial today, accusing him of leaving her with...
Africa

Namibian businessman fatally mauled by lion while using the toilet on safari trip

0
Popular Namibian businessman, philanthropist, and nature enthusiast Bernd Kebbel was tragically killed by a lioness in the Kunene Region...
Politics

Senate Republicans divide over Trump’s spending bill

0
Tensions are mounting in the Senate over President Donald Trump’s sprawling reconciliation bill, as a faction of fiscally conservative...
Politics

Jackie Chan reveals he didn’t understand anything Chris Tucker said during first ‘Rush Hour’ film

0
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker are fondly remembered for their formidable partnership as law enforcement agents in the Rush...
Business

2025/2026 ESTIMATED PRICE OF MEALIE MEAL CALCULATION- Sean  Tembo

4
2025/2026 ESTIMATED PRICE OF MEALIE MEAL CALCULATION: By Sean E. Tembo -FRA price for 50kg bag of maize =...