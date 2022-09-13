HOME
Politics
Court
Africa
World
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Sign in / Join
HOME
Politics
Court
Africa
World
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Vimeo
Youtube
HOME
Business
Education
Politics
Fashion
Court
HEALTH
Africa
Search
PF
UPND’s politicisation of Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka is bad for the local governance of our country- Silavwe Jackson
June 5, 2025
0
The ruling party's politicisation of Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka is bad for the local governance of our...
PF
Long Suffering UPND Member to Get Council Job After Destruction of House Due to Political Vi0lence
June 5, 2025
0
Long Suffering UPND Member to Get Council Job After Destruction of House Due to Political Vi0lence=======================================Mr. Brighton Makondo, a...
Politics
Seoul has a new Boss…from factory Worker to President, the story of Lee
June 5, 2025
0
Seoul has a new Boss…from factory Worker to President, the story of Lee Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote: 4 June...
Education
HEA WARNS PUBLIC AGAINST ILLEGALLY OPERATING INSTITUTIONS
June 5, 2025
0
HEA WARNS PUBLIC AGAINST ILLEGALLY OPERATING INSTITUTIONS..... Chankanondo University, Oasis Medical University College, Yesbud University, and ZIDS College are...
PF
LUNDAZI-CHASEFU-CHAMA ROAD WAS A PROMISE, FULFILL IT AND STOP GOING BACK AND FORTH
June 5, 2025
0
LUNDAZI-CHASEFU-CHAMA ROAD WAS A PROMISE, FULFILL IT AND STOP GOING BACK AND FORTH.By Chanoda Ngwira F The other day...
HEALTH
“From Hiding to Healing: Ndola Teaching Hospital Transforms Life of Chingola Barber with Facial Tumor Removal”
June 5, 2025
0
"From Hiding to Healing: Ndola Teaching Hospital Transforms Life of Chingola Barber with Facial Tumor Removal"#NTH_CARES===================By Cornelius Kabwe For...
Africa
Trump signs new travel ban targeting 12 countries, citing national security
June 5, 2025
0
Trump signs new travel ban targeting 12 countries, citing national securityUS President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation on...
Business
Elon Musk warns Trump-backed tax bill could ‘bankrupt America’
June 5, 2025
0
Elon Musk warns Trump-backed tax bill could 'bankrupt America'Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has issued a stark warning, urging Americans...
Politics
Trump Administration Brings 2nd Group of White South African Refugees to the U.S.
June 5, 2025
0
A second group of white South African refugees arrived recently in the U.S. under a special resettlement program pushed...
Entertainment
XAVEN GETS PACRA GREENLIGHT, WON’T DROP “KOPALA QUEEN” TITLE
June 5, 2025
0
XAVEN GETS PACRA GREENLIGHT, WON'T DROP "KOPALA QUEEN" TITLE Kopala's biggest female rapper Xaven was met with uncertainty of...
Uncategorized
Offset has deactivated his social media accounts
June 5, 2025
0
Entertainment
Cardi B Calls Out Female Rappers Who Use Offset’s Infidelity To Diss Her
June 5, 2025
0
Cardi B says Offset's alleged infidelity became a liability for her career as she's now dating Stefon Diggs. Cardi B...
Entertainment
Cardi B Admits She’d Be In Jail If She Hadn’t Divorced Offset
June 5, 2025
0
Cardi B has admitted that she thinks she’d be in jail if she had not filed to divorce Offset...
Entertainment
T-Pain Plans To Retire From Music
June 5, 2025
0
Legendary performer T-Pain is planning to retire from music. The singer recently shared a video on his social media...
Politics
Deadly clash erupts during prison search in Ivory Coast, leaving five inmates dead
June 5, 2025
0
Astandard contraband sweep at Bouake prison in Ivory Coast spiraled into deadly violence Tuesday, leaving five inmates dead and...
Politics
US extends tariff pause on many Chinese goods until August
June 5, 2025
0
United States has extended the tariff pause on certain Chinese goods until August 31, 2025. The decision comes as part...
Africa
Talks between Ivory Coast and US to establish a drone base successful as US aims to counter Russia and China’s growing influence in Africa
June 5, 2025
0
The United States is in advanced discussions with Ivory Coast to establish a drone base in the country. Reports says...
Politics
Man chooses firing squad over serving jail term
June 5, 2025
0
A South Carolina man has chosen to be taken down immediately than going through stress before his demise. Known as...
Politics
Ukraine – Russia war not ending soon because Putin refused a ceasefire negotiation despite pressure from US and Europe- Zelensky
June 5, 2025
0
It’s looking like we may not be witnessing peace between Russia and Ukraine anytime soon. This is because of the...
Politics
“Who are you to tell Iran whether it should have a nuclear programme or not” – Iran supreme clash with Donald Trump
June 5, 2025
0
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei is not a has accused US President, Donald Trump of trying to dictate for his...
Politics
Russian Security Council Secretary arrives in Pyongyang for talks with North Korea president Kim Jong Un.
June 5, 2025
0
There is going to be an interesting round of talks between two of the world’s most powerful countries, North...
Africa
Tinubu honors Bill Gates with Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic title in Nigeria
June 5, 2025
0
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred the prestigious Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) title on Microsoft...
Politics
US has warned UK and France not to recognize a Palestinian state ahead of upcoming conference
June 5, 2025
0
The United States has sent some strong caution to the United Kingdom and France against recognizing a Palestinian state. The...
Africa
Botswana Govt announce a new policy banning export of unprocessed minerals
June 5, 2025
0
Botswana President, Duma Gideon Boko has joined other African countries in taking a huge step to takeover their natural...
Africa
DR Congo and Liberia to serve as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council
June 5, 2025
0
The United Nations General Assembly has elected the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Liberia,, to serve as...
Entertainment
Cassie’s Friend Accuses Diddy Of Dangling Her Over 17th Floor Balcony
June 5, 2025
0
Fashion designer Bryana "Bana" Bongolan took the stand in Diddy's federal trial today, accusing him of leaving her with...
Africa
Namibian businessman fatally mauled by lion while using the toilet on safari trip
June 5, 2025
0
Popular Namibian businessman, philanthropist, and nature enthusiast Bernd Kebbel was tragically killed by a lioness in the Kunene Region...
Politics
Senate Republicans divide over Trump’s spending bill
June 5, 2025
0
Tensions are mounting in the Senate over President Donald Trump’s sprawling reconciliation bill, as a faction of fiscally conservative...
Politics
Jackie Chan reveals he didn’t understand anything Chris Tucker said during first ‘Rush Hour’ film
June 5, 2025
0
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker are fondly remembered for their formidable partnership as law enforcement agents in the Rush...
Business
2025/2026 ESTIMATED PRICE OF MEALIE MEAL CALCULATION- Sean Tembo
June 4, 2025
4
2025/2026 ESTIMATED PRICE OF MEALIE MEAL CALCULATION: By Sean E. Tembo -FRA price for 50kg bag of maize =...