AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL MWAMBA URGES CEASEFIRE IN LUNGU FUNERAL DISPUTE AMIDST TALKS

AMBASSADOR MWAMBA URGES CEASEFIRE IN LUNGU FUNERAL DISPUTE AMIDST TALKS

By Brian Matambo, Sandton, South Africa

Emmanuel Mwamba, the former Zambian ambassador and prominent political commentator, has called for “guns to fall silent” in the escalating dispute over the burial of late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, urging both the Zambian government and the Lungu family to create space for dignified negotiations.

Speaking on his EMV Tonight broadcast of August 15, Mwamba said Friday’s proceedings at the Pretoria High Court, an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, ended with both sides agreeing to adjourn until Monday to explore a potential out-of-court resolution. “We pray these talks succeed,” he told viewers, “and that they begin as soon as possible.”

The dispute centers on the Zambian government’s push to repatriate the late president’s remains from South Africa for an immediate state funeral, against the family’s insistence that the current political climate cannot guarantee a “decent and dignified burial.” One of the family’s conditions is that President Hakainde Hichilema not be involved in the funeral proceedings, a demand the government has rejected.

TWO LEGAL FRONTS IN SOUTH AFRICA

Mwamba explained that the matter is now before two top South African courts. The Gauteng High Court case deals with whether the family may appeal the earlier judgment ordering repatriation. The Constitutional Court is hearing a separate application on burial rights, specifically, who has legal custody of the remains and the authority to conduct the funeral.

“This is not an unclaimed body,” Mwamba stressed. “It has a widow, children, and grandchildren.” He cited South African precedents where families successfully excluded sitting presidents from state funerals, arguing that similar sensitivities should be respected here.

CALLS FOR RESTRAINT

Drawing on his diplomatic experience, Mwamba appealed for restraint. “In negotiations, when blood is spilling on the front line, the first step is a ceasefire,” he said. “But our friends never do a ceasefire. Instead, the insults continue, the attacks continue, even as talks are proposed.”

He warned that the family’s distrust of government promises was deepened by what they see as attempts to “close the doors” once the body is in Zambia. That suspicion, he added, was not helped by reports of government demands to inspect and verify the body.

NEW LEGAL FIREPOWER FOR THE FAMILY

The Lungu family has enlisted prominent South African constitutional lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, known for his role in the State Capture Inquiry and other high-profile cases. Mwamba described Ngcukaitobi’s arrival as a significant development, given his reputation for strategic litigation.

OTHER ISSUES ON THE BROADCAST

Mwamba also touched on other national stories:

Businesswoman and banker Dolika Banda’s reported interest in the Zambian presidency, noting her distinguished career and ties to the late President Rupiah Banda.

The reappearance of blogger Francis “Why Me” Kapwe in court after an alleged three-month abduction, during which he was widely reported dead. Mwamba questioned the police’s denial of custody and highlighted ongoing legal action over his disappearance.

Criticism of government economic growth claims, echoing economist Dr Grieve Chelwa’s assertion that official statistics mask deep structural problems, high living costs, and widespread load-shedding.

ALL OF US AGREE HE MUST BE BURIED IN ZAMBIA

Despite the legal and political battles, Mwamba said there is consensus on one point: “All of us want the late president to be buried in Zambia.” The real question, he said, is when, and under what conditions.

Until that is resolved, Mwamba argued, both sides should pull back their media surrogates, end public hostilities, and focus on building the trust necessary to reach a lasting agreement.