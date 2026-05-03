PF IN LIVINGSTONE ENDORSES MAKEBI ZULU, ADOPTS RESOLUTE PARTY



By Curiah Mpofu



The Patriotic Front (PF) in Livingstone has endorsed Makebi Zulu as its preferred presidential candidate ahead of the forthcoming general elections, alongside the Resolute Party as its chosen political vehicle.





Speaking during a media briefing, PF Pamodzi Alliance Livingstone Constituency Chairperson Thomas Kabanda said the decision followed internal consultations on which political platform the members would use in the elections.





Mr Kabanda said it was a rare privilege to announce that the members had settled for the Resolute Party as its special purpose vehicle, adding that its symbol, a bag, represents every household and symbolises the management and distribution of national resources.





He said the vision of the members is to ensure that national resources are made accessible to the people, allowing citizens to understand and see how the country’s wealth is managed.





Mr Kabanda said the current situation is that national resources are often announced but not visibly experienced by citizens, adding that the new arrangement aims to change that.





He further said the leadership under Mr Makebi Zulu is anchored on unity, teamwork, and inclusion of all citizens, including youths, women, and the elderly.



Mr Kabanda said the members are calling for a leader with what he described as an “excellent spirit,” stating that Zambia needs leadership that listens to all citizens and ensures equitable distribution of national resources.





He said the members believe Mr Makebi Zulu stands out among presidential aspirants due to qualities of humility, integrity, and inclusiveness, adding that leadership should also consider citizens who have not had formal education.





Mr Kabanda urged citizens to critically assess all presidential candidates ahead of the 13th August general elections.



Meanwhile, PF Pamodzi Alliance Livingstone District Media Director Mwewa Chilufya said the members had adopted the Resolute Party as its electoral platform, describing it as a special purpose vehicle for candidates at all levels.





Mr Chilufya said there is a need for honesty and unity in politics, adding that divisions within political structures have contributed to confusion in leadership.



He said Zambians are aware of ongoing political developments and called for leaders who are truthful and accountable to the people.





Mr Chilufya further described the Resolute Party symbol, a bag, as representing accountability and the equitable distribution of national resources.





He said they will support candidates aspiring for councillor, Member of Parliament, and mayoral positions under the new arrangement.





Mr Chilufya urged supporters to rally behind Mr Makebi Zulu and called for unity under the principle of “One Zambia, One Nation” ahead of the elections.



CREDIT: Livingstone Reports



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