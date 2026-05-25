MILES SAMPA’S PF TIYENDE ALLIANCE BECOMES THE SHORTEST-LIVED POLITICAL ALLIANCE



By: Sun Fm TV Reporter



The PF TIYENDE Alliance launched by former Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa suffered a major setback after the Development Freedom Party (DFP) officially withdrew from the coalition just 12 days after its formation.





The alliance, which was launched on May 10, 2026, brought together Mr. Sampa’s Patriotic Front (PF) faction and the DFP led by Brian Mutale. At the time of its launch, Mr. Sampa described the alliance as a symbol of unity ahead of the August 13 General Election.





However, on May 21, 2026, DFP President Brian Mutale announced his party’s withdrawal from the alliance, citing a lack of transparency in the decisions being made by Mr. Sampa’s faction.





Speaking during his latest media address, Mr. Mutale condemned the violence recorded during the preliminary stages of campaigns and urged law enforcement agencies to decisively deal with perpetrators.





Meanwhile, former Matero MP Miles Sampa has filed his nomination papers to contest the newly created Lima Constituency parliamentary seat.





At the same time, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, who had earlier been backed by Mr. Sampa’s faction and had his K100,000 presidential nomination fee paid, withdrew from the presidential race and instead filed his nomination for the Mansa West parliamentary seat.

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