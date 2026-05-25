SEAN TEMBO PHONES DONALD TRUMP TO QUICKLY INTERVENE OVER HIS PARTY RECORDS IN ZAMBIA

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo says he has written to United States President Donald Trump seeking intervention in a dispute involving his party’s registration records.

Tembo alleges that PeP’s records were secretly altered and changed from a political party to a church organisation, a move he says has affected the party’s ability to participate in this year’s general elections.

According to Tembo, the matter has prevented the party from filing nomination papers and has effectively disrupted its political activities in Zambia.

Zambian Post has seen a statement issued this morning, Tembo said he was appealing to President Trump to engage President Hakainde Hichilema over the matter.

“This morning, we wrote to the President of the United States of America, Mr Donald J. Trump, seeking his intervention, so that he can talk to his brother, President Hakainde Hichilema to restore our party records and allow us to file in our nominations and participate in this year’s general elections,” Tembo said.

He added that the party remains hopeful that the issue will be resolved.

Zambian Post 25 May 2026📸