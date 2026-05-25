There’s no evidence to show economy has performed under UPND, says Mundubile



NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile says there is no evidence that Zambia’s economy has improved under the UPND government, questioning how economic growth could have been achieved amid prolonged power shortages.





Speaking on EMV last night, the NRPUP presidential candidate said the country had endured three years of inadequate electricity supply, making claims of economic progress difficult to justify.





“On what basis has the economy grown? This country has had no power for three years. What miracle have you performed to grow this economy?” Mundubile wondered.





He said his government would prioritise industrialisation through the mining sector and formalise operations of small-scale miners, commonly known as jerabos.



“We are going to ensure that the mining sector takes the lead in the industrial transformation of this country,” he said.





Mundubile further pledged to strengthen tourism and the digital economy to create jobs and increase contributions to the Gross Domestic Product —GDP.





“We’ll ensure that tourism contributes meaningfully to the GDP, and we’ll also promote the digital economy so that our youths and many other people can begin to participate meaningfully in the economy,” he said.





He also promised to transform the creative arts industry into a viable economic sector, citing Ghana as an example of a country that has successfully leveraged the arts for economic growth.





“We want to ensure that we transform creative arts into an economic sector where our young people can participate meaningfully,” he said.





On mining, Mundubile said his administration would formalise small-scale mining activities to enable greater economic contributions from the sector.





“Even from the evidence we have from Ghana, we can get meaningful contributions from these economies. The economy has not performed under the UPND. There is no evidence to show that the economy has performed,” he said.





He added that his government would also promote agriculture as a tool for job creation through the establishment of agro-processing zones.





“We are resolved to embark on a programme that promotes agriculture for job creation by creating agro-processing zones,” Mundubile said.



© TV Yatu | David Kashiki | May 25, 2026.