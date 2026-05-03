ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA

CHECKLIST OF DOCUMENTS REQUIRED WHEN LODGING NOMINATIONS FOR THE

2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS





●REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE



1. A duly completed Nomination Form (Form GEN 2)

a. Receipt as proof of payment of prescribed election fee (nomination fee) – To be PAID BY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ONLY





b. Supported by AT Least 100 Registered Voters from Each Province (1,000 supporters in total) – ONLY APPLICABLE TO THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE



2. An affidavit attesting that the person is qualified for election as President sworn before a Commissioner for Oaths (Form Gen 4)





3. National Registration Card (Original and Certified Copy)



4. Voters Card (Original and Certified Copy)



5. A grade twelve certificate or its equivalent – Copy Verified by Examinations Council of Zambia (Zambia Qualifications Authority to determine equivalence).





6. A statutory declaration of assets and liabilities (Form GEN 5 – Attach a typed

Statement of the candidates Assets and Liabilities)



7. Valid Tax Clearance certificate (certified copy) or Proof of having made arrangements for the payment of taxes which are satisfactory to the appropriate tax authority.





8. Adoption Certificate if sponsored by a political



9. A declaration of compliance with the Electoral Code of Conduct (Form Gen 6).



10.Aspiring candidate’s photograph measuring 32 x 25 mm on a clear/uniform background.





The items listed above constitute the required documents for filing a nomination for a presidential candidate. For the full qualifications of a presidential candidate, please refer to Article 100 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, Section 30 of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016, and Regulation 11 of the Electoral Process (General) Regulations.





● REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR RUNNING MATE

1. A duly completed Nomination Form (Form GEN 3)

2. An affidavit attesting that the person is qualified for election as a Running Mate sworn before a Commissioner for Oaths (Form Gen 4)

3. National Registration Card (Original and Certified Copy)





4. Voters Card (Original and Certified Copy)



5. A grade twelve certificate or its equivalent – Copy Verified by Examinations Council of Zambia (Zambia Qualifications Authority to determine equivalence where need arises).



6. A statutory declaration of assets and liabilities (Form GEN 5 – Attach a typed

Statement of the candidates Assets and Liabilities)





7. Valid Tax Clearance certificate (certified copy) or Proof of having made arrangements for the payment of taxes which are satisfactory to the appropriate tax authority.



8. Adoption Certificate if sponsored by a political party.





9. A declaration of compliance with the Electoral Code of Conduct (Form Gen 6).



10.Aspiring candidate’s photograph measuring 32 x 25 mm on a clear/uniform background.





The items listed above constitute the required documents for filing a nomination for a running mate. For the full qualifications of a presidential running mate, please refer to Article 100 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, Section 30 of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016, and Regulation 11 of the Electoral Process (General) Regulations.