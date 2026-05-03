US Embassy deletes Amb. Michael Gonzales rant video after Zambians roast ambassador

US Embassy deletes Gonzales rant video after Zambians roast ambassador



THE United States Embassy in Zambia has quietly deleted a Facebook video of outgoing US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales after it sparked a storm of criticism from Zambians online.





In the now deleted video, the outspoken Gonzales took a swipe at corruption and governance issues in the country, remarks that did not sit well with many netizens who roasted the diplomat like the maize sold at 10 Miles.





The video, which was initially shared on the embassy’s official Facebook page was later pulled down after the backlash intensified with many notable stakeholders raising alarm.





Gonzales had earlier appeared on a named podcast where he expressed concern over what he described as high levels of corruption in Zambia.





And speaking during his farewell function on Thursday, the ambassador warned that corruption and governance challenges risk straining relations between Zambia and the United States.





He said the UPND administration’s “no sacred cow” stance on corruption was mere talk.





The diplomat also questioned the appointment of the Anti-Corruption Commission director general, citing allegations that she was under investigation.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, May 3, 2026