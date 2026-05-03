PF FACTION SAYS CHITALU CHILUFYA’S NOMINATION FEE PAYMENT IS A PRECAUTIONARY MOVE AMID ONGOING LEGAL BATTLES





By Nelson Zulu



Opposition Patriotic Front-PF- faction Deputy Secretary General Edwin Lifwekelo says the payment of the presidential nomination fee by Mansa Central Member of Parliament Chitalu Chilufya is a precautionary step to ensure the party has a candidate in place should the courts rule in its favour.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Lifwekelo says the party remains undeterred by the ongoing legal battles, hence the decision for Dr. Chilufya to pay the K100,000 nomination fee at the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ.





He added that the submission of an expression of interest signals the party’s expectation that the legal disputes will be resolved before nomination day.





Mr. Lifwekelo further explains that the move is aimed at avoiding a scenario where the party is cleared by the courts but fails to field a candidate due to procedural delays.





He noted that the Miles Sampa-led faction settled for Dr. Chilufya in the interest of time, citing his experience in the health sector.





Last week, Dr. Chilufya was among the 25 aspiring presidential candidates who paid the K100,000 nomination fee ahead of this year’s polls.



PHOENIX NEWS