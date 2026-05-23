Netanyahu Under Pressure on Two Fronts — Israeli PM Reportedly Operating From Underground Military Command Center

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing one of the biggest political crises of his career after Israel’s parliament moved forward with a bill to dissolve the Knesset and trigger early elections.

Amid growing domestic pressure and escalating regional tensions, Netanyahu has reportedly been operating from a secured underground command facility at Israel’s Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Sources say Netanyahu also held urgent talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, opposing any ceasefire arrangement that would allow Iran to keep enriched uranium or impose transit control measures in the Strait of Hormuz.

The political shock inside Israel now comes as the wider Middle East crisis continues to push the region closer to a dangerous new phase.