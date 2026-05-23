U.S. Releases 2nd Batch of Classified UFO Files — Including 209 Sightings Near Secret Military Base





The U.S. Defense Department has released a second batch of previously classified UFO files, revealing reports of mysterious green orbs, glowing fireballs and disc-shaped objects spotted near sensitive military facilities across America.





According to the newly declassified documents, investigators recorded at least 209 unexplained sightings near Sandia Base in New Mexico between 1948 and 1950 during the height of the Cold War.





The release follows an order from Donald Trump earlier this month directing federal agencies to declassify additional UFO-related material, including military footage and archived witness reports.





Officials say the files include radar logs, eyewitness accounts and investigations tied to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). However, U.S. defense experts stress there is still no confirmed evidence linking the sightings to alien life or extraterrestrial technology.





The sudden release is fueling fresh debate online, with some calling it a move toward transparency while others believe many incidents may be connected to classified military programs hidden for decades.





“Abnormal Situation” discussions surrounding unexplained activity in U.S. airspace are once again intensifying.