Iran’s Hormuz leverage complicates Trump victory claims – Reuters analysis

A Reuters analysis questioned whether President Donald Trump can turn US military gains against Iran into a broader geopolitical victory, three months after the war began.

The analysis said Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz, its refusal to make major nuclear concessions and the survival of its ruling system have complicated Trump’s claims of victory.

According to the analysis, Trump now faces pressure to either accept a flawed diplomatic off-ramp or escalate militarily, possibly through limited strikes he could frame as a final blow.

The White House rejected the idea that the campaign was faltering, saying the United States had “met or surpassed” its military objectives in Operation Epic Fury.

But analysts cited by Reuters said Iran may believe it can absorb more economic pain than Trump and use Hormuz as leverage, after showing it can disrupt a waterway that handles about one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies.

The analysis said Trump’s stated aims – blocking Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon, ending its regional threat and weakening its rulers – remain unresolved, while any renewed strikes could trigger Iranian retaliation across the region.