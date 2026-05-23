Iranian exiled prince continues US Congress outreach on future of Iran

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi said he continued meetings on Capitol Hill over what he called his “plan for a free Iran,” after talks with Republican Representatives Derrick Van Orden and Dan Meuser.

Pahlavi said Van Orden had “seen up close what the Islamic Republic does to both Americans and Iranians,” adding that he looked forward to further discussions on the plan and “what it will mean for America and the world.”

I met with Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and leaders in the Iranian opposition movement to discuss the Iranian people’s fight for freedom. They are helping end the war the radical Muslim mullahs waged against America and the free world 47-years ago.



We must stand with those seeking… pic.twitter.com/Es6iSRIjnq — Rep. Derrick Van Orden (@RepVanOrden) May 22, 2026

Van Orden said he met Pahlavi and Iranian opposition figures to discuss “the Iranian people’s fight for freedom,” adding that the United States should stand with those seeking “liberty and peace.”

Pahlavi also said he met Meuser during his Capitol Hill visit and thanked him for supporting Iranians “in the fight to reclaim our country” and return Iran to “peace, prosperity, and the community of nations.”

Meuser said Pahlavi was continuing his advocacy for the Iranian people and opposition to the Islamic Republic.