*ZAMBIA’S 2026 ELECTION TIMETABLE: A RACE AGAINST TIME



_By Brian Matambo – Sandton, South Africa_



COMPRESSED SCHEDULE, HIGH STAKES

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has released a tightly packed roadmap for the 2026 general election. The poll date is set for August 13, 2026, with results scheduled for declaration just four days later. On paper, the plan suggests efficiency and cost control. In practice, it risks cutting corners on the very pillars that define democratic legitimacy: inclusivity, transparency, and credibility.





Voter registration, one of the most critical phases, will run for less than two months between mid-September and mid-November 2025. Voter education is folded into this same short window. Inspection of the provisional register, a safeguard against disenfranchisement, is set for just 14 days in February 2026. Certification of the register comes as late as April 30, two weeks before the nomination of presidential candidates.





This leaves limited time to correct errors or resolve disputes, and risks locking out citizens who discover too late that their names are missing or misplaced.





PETITIONS AND NOMINATIONS: JUST ENOUGH TIME OR NOT ENOUGH?

The nomination process begins in May 2026, with presidential and parliamentary candidates expected to file between May 18 and May 22. Almost immediately, disputes over eligibility are expected to flow into the courts. Here, the ECZ timetable gives the judiciary fewer than three weeks to hear and determine petitions before campaigns reach full swing.





Such compressed timelines place extraordinary pressure on both candidates and courts. The danger is that cases may be rushed or dismissed without proper scrutiny, undermining faith in the fairness of the playing field.





THE RESULTS BOTTLE-NECK

Perhaps the most striking feature of the roadmap is the plan to verify results within just two days, from August 15 to August 17, and declare the outcome on the same day. Zambia has more than 12,000 polling stations. In previous elections, verification and collation have stretched the process, often triggering suspicion.





Speed is not the same as credibility. In an environment where political trust is fragile, compressing verification risks fueling claims of manipulation, regardless of accuracy.





WHAT THE TIMETABLE GETS RIGHT

There are bright spots. The early launch of a conflict management system in May 2026 shows awareness of potential flashpoints. The scheduling of a defined campaign period of 12 weeks limits prolonged political tension and campaign spending. And the publication of results within a week of declaration is in line with global standards of transparency.





But these strengths cannot mask the vulnerabilities in registration, petitions, and result verification.





HOW THE TIMETABLE COULD BE IMPROVED

1. Extend Voter Registration and Inspection: A longer registration window, with staggered rural outreach, would ensure that remote communities are not excluded. Inspection should last at least a month, giving citizens sufficient time to correct errors.



2. Certify the Voter Register Earlier: Certifying the register two months before nominations would reduce disputes and increase confidence. Early publication would also allow civil society to independently verify accuracy.



3. Build in More Time for Petitions: Courts need realistic timelines to determine nomination disputes. Extending determination deadlines into July would reduce the risk of rushed judgments.



4. Allow More Transparency in Ballot Printing: Overlapping ballot printing with active campaigns raises suspicion. The process should be opened to party agents and civil society monitors from the start, with live updates on printing, transportation, and storage.



5. Strengthen Result Verification: Two days to verify results from thousands of polling stations is inadequate. A four-to-five-day window, with publicly accessible collation processes, would enhance credibility.





THE BOTTOM LINE

Elections are not simply about dates on a calendar, they are about trust in institutions. Zambia’s 2026 roadmap may achieve efficiency, but at a time of deep political contestation, efficiency cannot come at the expense of legitimacy. Extending critical phases and ensuring transparency in voter registration, petitions, ballot handling, and results verification would not only prevent disputes but also build confidence that the election outcome reflects the will of the people.





In the end, what is at stake is not just who governs Zambia after August 2026, but whether the electoral process itself is judged credible by citizens and the world.