Iran’s IRGC intelligence says Trump faces ‘bad deal’ or ‘impossible operation’

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards intelligence organization said on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s room for maneuver had narrowed amid pressure over the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and negotiations.

“There is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the IRGC intelligence organization said in a post on X.

It cited what it called Iran’s deadline to the Pentagon over the blockade, a shift in tone by China, Russia and Europe against Washington, Trump’s “passive” letter to Congress and the acceptance of Iran’s negotiating conditions.

“The decision-making space for the United States has narrowed,” it added.