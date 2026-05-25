The Lost Chance: How Harry Kalaba Faded While a Visionless Alliance Steals the Spotlight



By Golden Mapulanga- Political Communication Consultant and Analyst



In the ever-shifting landscape of Zambian politics, timing and strategy are everything. Unfortunately for Harry Kalaba of Citizens First, his moment may have already passed—overshadowed by a newly formed political entity led by Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu. Yet, ironically, this emerging alliance offers no clear visionary message, leaving voters wondering: what exactly do they stand for?





Five Years of Stagnation



Kalaba emerged after the 2021 general elections as a potential wildcard. Many political observers believed he had a clear window to position himself as the biggest threat to President Hakainde Hichilema (HH). With the UPND fresh in power and opposition ranks fragmented, Kalaba had the credibility, the platform, and the timing to grow into a serious contender for 2026.





But five years later, he remains stuck at the same level he occupied in 2021. The reason? A combination of low-level political communication strategies, a glaring absence of clear policy alternatives, and no tangible roadmap for the nation. In an era where voters demand substance, Kalaba’s failure to articulate a compelling alternative has left his candidacy frozen in place.





The New Alliance: Riding on Echoes, Not Ideas



Enter Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu. Despite lacking a coherent national vision, their newly formed entity has somehow managed to grab attention—more for its origins than its ideas. The alliance appears to be riding almost entirely on the former strongholds of the Patriotic Front (PF), hoping that nostalgia and residual loyalty will carry them forward.





However, that strategy has a fatal flaw: over the last three years, many of those former PF strongholds have already turned toward the UPND to a large extent. The ground has shifted, but the new alliance is still fighting the last war.





HH’s Path to Over 80%



With Kalaba stagnating and the Mundubile-Zulu alliance lacking both nationwide character and a fresh message, President Hichilema’s reelection chances are soaring. Based on current dynamics, his probability of winning the upcoming August elections now exceeds 80%.





Why? Because while the opposition struggles to unify or articulate a vision, the UPND maintains a firm grip on its traditional strongholds. At the same time, it has made significant inroads into regions once considered PF territory. The opposition’s inability to present a nationally coordinated challenge means that HH faces no credible, well-resourced, or ideologically coherent opponent.





The Bottom Line



Harry Kalaba had a real chance to become the next serious presidential contender. That chance has slipped away due to strategic failures. Meanwhile, the Mundubile-Zulu alliance, for all its media buzz, offers little more than a recycled PF identity without a roadmap for Zambia’s future. Unless something dramatic changes, President Hichilema is cruising toward a commanding victory—not because of his own invincibility, but because the opposition has, once again, failed to rise to the occasion.