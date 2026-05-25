ECZ SETS CAMPAIGN TIMETABLE



The Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- says it has developed a campaign timetable for all political parties taking part in the 2026 General Election at constituency level.





ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager PATRICIA LUHANGA says the campaign timetables are intended to provide a fair and equal platform for all candidates participating in the August 13 General Election.





Ms. LUHANGA disclosed in a statement to ZNBC News that presidential candidates will be expected to align their campaign programmes with schedules prepared in respective constituencies and districts.





She said the arrangement follows agreements reached with stakeholders during a meeting held in April.