Iran says 32 scientific centers hit in US-Israeli strikes

Iran’s vice president for science said on Sunday that about 32 research and scientific centers were hit during US-Israeli strikes.

Hossein Afshin said physical damage to industry, excluding oil and gas, had been estimated at about $6 billion.

He said Iran’s research and university infrastructure had sustained around $300 million in damage.

He added that nearly 100 of Iran’s roughly 11,000 knowledge-based companies, or about 1%, were damaged and suffered about $25 million in losses.