UPND SAYS IT IS OPEN TO WELCOMING BACK GARRY NKOMBO IF HE RENOUNCES REBELLIOUS CONDUCT





By Elesani Phiri



UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says the party is open to welcoming former Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo back into its ranks, provided he renounces what she described as rebellious conduct and recommits himself to the party’s principles and leadership.





Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Ms. Imenda said the UPND has previously welcomed back members who had defected, questioning why Mr. Nkombo should be treated differently.





She argued that Mr. Nkombo isolated himself from the party through his actions, noting that the UPND could have considered him for re-adoption as its candidate for Mazabuka Central had he sought adoption through established party processes





Ms. Imenda said Mr. Nkombo’s decision to contest as an independent candidate denied him that opportunity.





She has further urged Mr. Nkombo and his supporters to avoid a sense of entitlement based on his contributions since joining the party in 2006, stating that many members have equally made sacrifices for the UPND over the years, with some even losing their lives in the struggle for the party’s success.



PHOENIX NEWS