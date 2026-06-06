You don’t want the family to Burry Edgar Lungu because that’s your manifesto. For using ECL’S body for your campaigns, God will punish you and you will lose the elections-Miles Sampa on Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu

5th June 2026



(SUMMARY) Press Statement by:

Miles Bwalya Sampa

PF President & Tiyende Alliance Chairman



1. Background

My political journey began when in 2010 I was fired by the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) like a common criminal out my Finance Bank office as the Director of Treasury & International Banking. They sent gun wilding paramilitary police to help pack my paperwork leave the bank premises. Offense; then opposition leader Michael Sata was my uncle and had a personal account in the bank. The entire bank was actually closed. Fast toward; I was won court cases against BOZ and compensated handsomely over several years for wrongful dismissal.





In the following year 2011; I campaigned hard for the PF and Michael Sata traversing entire Country on his campaign trail and we beat Rupiah Banda and the MMD.





In 2014 President Sata died and was tipped to replace him at convention but yet another partly convention was held where President Lungu emerged. In the by election I contributed my financial resources direct to ECL and also campaigned for him. He won beating opposition HH by a very narrow margin.





I then went into an alliance with the UPND and backed HH. We traversed the Country in his chopper seated next to each other and two of his current ADCs. He narrowly lost or did he 🤔





ECL resigned as PF president and a convention was called. My attempt to stand was being blocked directly and indirectly but prevailed and declared the PF president then and many times in the courts of law. My relationship with ECL became strained again after he came out of retirement to claim the PF presidency. We later reconciled and he was to be the candidate for 2026 and with me potentially his RM.





Within a few months later ECL died in South Africa and unfortunately he has remained unburied to this day due to the burial protracted court battles between the family and the Zambian government. I can only hope and pray this impasse ends sooner and we put our former President to rest.





A new law meant the PF could not participate in the August 2026 elections. Majority have since resigned from the PF formed or joined other political parties where they have stood at presidential or RM candiates. I filed in to stand as an Independent MP for Lima constituency but had to withdraw after another law stated that I had to resign from the PF to remain eligible. I opted to inside resign as an MP candidate. I am possibly about the only one chosen that option while others have since resigned front eh party so they are Independent candidates. That is how much I love the PF and will ever do.





All this is now in now in the past and water under the bridge. It is what it is. Annoying however is that the same former Ministers and those that held ECL hostage against me and continue to fight me even before we have buried ECL. They claim I have destroyed the PF and yet it’s them who made the PF and ECL lose power in 2021. That was the beginning but not the end of the PF problems.





2) August 2026 general elections.

Xxx



3) The PF & My Endorsement of the 2026 Presidential Candidate



Now Ladies & Gentlemen; the 2021 to 2026 season if officially over. The transfer or endorsement window is open. Mbappe is a free agent for the 2026 to 2031 season. Real Madrid is disqualified . Who will he play for in the meantime??





On Sunday the 30th of May 2026, the PF Central Committee meet to decide on who to back between the top contenders for the good of Zambia. The decision was unnonimous (agreed by all in attendance) that due to the economic strides scored in the last 5 years; on behalf of current binafide members of the PF, I do hereby endorse President HH as the best candidate in the August Presidential elections. Worth underscoring that the PF and Miles Sampa have not joined the UPND but simply picked their presidential candidate HH as the best of them all best suited to steer Zambia 🇿🇲 to greater heights until 2031:





Therefore ; We shall immediately go flat out to campaign for him countrywide to ensure that he getschis second term and carry on Macron and micro economic successes he has scored thus far.



Some of his major scores have been;



1) Increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs)



2) Stable Kwacha exchange rate to around K17 per USD representing a 12% strength since he took over office.





3) Single digit Inflation Rate from about 20% to a single digit of around 7% representing a drop of about 60%. There is price stability.



4)BOZ Reserves of $6.5BN which is unprecedented.



5)Pensions partial & full payments Plus Free Educatiob made into law. Unprecedented in Zambia and only 2nd Country in Africa to do so.





6)Visibility of New Roads and Earth moving equipment and machinery at work in all constituencies. These are Graders, Compactors, Tippers, Water Bowsers, TLBs etc

These can only lead to better roads next 5 years in all constituencies.



7) More Copper and Gold mines made operational countrywide.





8)Immense fiscal discipline generally and no wonder Dr Situmbeko Musonkoteane recently won the award of the best Minister of Finance in Africa. Unprecedented. Congratulations are in order to him but also to his supervisor…Presidetn HH.





9) Peace, Violence & Carderlism at markets, bus stops and public places is far better now than was when we were in power and was the Mayor. Experience it in both regimes. It’s somewhat petty now to what I went through. Abducted 3

. Far better now.



10) People Surrounding HH far better surrounding other candidates. Amenshi yakonka umufolo. Look around. All b

ad citizens and elements of the PF in power. Where are they? Teti



Akanani Niako kali pa bwali. HH eulipo.



#VOTE HH as President.



4) Conclusion

A gentle reminder that in genuine objective politics for the good of any Nation, there is no permanent friends or permanent enemies. There is only permanent common goals of serving the people and developing th



Personal hatred and enemies is not part of Miles Sampa politics. Tribal and ethnic politics is also not part of Miles Sampa politics. In the past he has campaigned for and part of making a President from the North and from the Eastern party of Zambia. This time around, he will campaign for Presidential candidate from Southern part of Zambia.





*How you wish to interpret my and our decision; I am comforted knowing Michael Sata is happy with it. I knew him better and know he never kept personal grudges. He worked with HH before in an alliance and so will I at this point of Zambia’s geopolitics. It’s all for the good of the poor people we serve to uplift their lives.



What has gone on in the Country for the last 5 years under HH; can only go to further uplift majority people lives next 5 years.



May the soul of Michael sata and that of ECL continue to rest in peace.



Together We Will



Miles Bwalya Sampa

President: Patriotic Front & Chairman of the Tiyende Alliance