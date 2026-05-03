Khamenei adviser warns Trump against playing with ‘world lifeline’

An advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned US President Donald Trump on Sunday against threatening Iran through the Strait of Hormuz, calling the waterway a “world lifeline.”

Ali Akbar Velayati said Trump had threatened Iran with famine but did not understand the political and economic weight of the Strait of Hormuz.

He said global food security and fertilizer supply chains were tied to Iran’s position in the waterway.

“Mr. Trump, the world of politics is not the domain of movies like Jack Sparrow,” Velayati wrote on X. “Whoever plays with the world lifeline will put himself in stalemate,” he added.