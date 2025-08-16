CAN THE LUNGU FAMILY TRUST A GOVERNMENT OF LIES AND PROPAGANDA?- Pumulo Situmbeko

CAN THE LUNGU FAMILY TRUST A GOVERNMENT OF LIES AND PROPAGANDA?





Today, the Lungu family won a small victory — the planned burial of His Excellency Edgar Lungu, against the family’s will, has been postponed pending appeal. But the fight is far from over.





Madam Esther Lungu, your right to bury your husband according to traditional customs, Christian values, and international law is not negotiable. Articles 1, 2, 7, and 16 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights stand firmly on your side.





But let us be honest:

You are facing a government that has broken promises at every turn.

• A government that lied its way into power with a 10-point plan, only to abandon integrity once inside State House.

• A government that exports electricity for profit while discriminates among citizens who get power or suffer load-shedding .

• A government that exports mealie meal abroad while Zambians pay inflated prices for their staple food.



• A government that abducted whyme across border and denied it — until he appeared in court today.

• A government that breached a burial agreement you made in good faith with respected people.





If they broke their word before, what makes you think they won’t do it again?



This is not just about honoring ECL BUT ALSO RESPECTING THE FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN RIGHTS OF A WIDOW. It is about the dignity of a former First Lady, the honor of a family, and the principle of justice for all Zambians.





The question remains: Can you trust a government built on lies and propaganda?



My Opinion

Pumulo Situmbeko

15.8.2025