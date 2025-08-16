“Why Me” in Court, Hate Speech Case Overshadowed by PF-Linked Death Rumours





Popular comedian of insults, Francis Kapwepwe, known as “Why Me,” appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on charges of hate speech and expressing or showing hatred, which are offences under Zambian law. Kapwepwe has built a controversial reputation for openly insulting public officers, including the President, Members of Parliament, police officers, and other authorities in his social media videos.





The case, presided over by Magistrate Mungala, could not proceed to plea as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has yet to give the required consent. The matter has been adjourned to 26 August 2025.





The case has been clouded by misinformation from PF-linked figures such as Emmanuel Mwamba, Miles Sampa, and Lilian Mutambo, who falsely claimed Kapwepwe had died in police custody.

Authorities quickly dismissed these rumours, highlighting the need for the public to be cautious about trusting politically motivated sources.

The Zambian government’s intelligence and security services have maintained a record of handling sensitive matters with discretion and fact-checking, a stark contrast to the reckless spread of falsehoods on social media.