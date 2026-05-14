PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR CREDIBLE ELECTIONS AS NEW ECZ OFFICIALS TAKE OATH





By: Justin Banda



President Hakainde Hichilema has sworn in Major General (Rtd) Vincent Mukanda as the Vice Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), and Zevyanji Sinkala as Commissioner.





Speaking during the swearing in ceremony at state House, President Hichilema called on the two ECZ officials to ensure a credible electoral process this year.





President Hichilema said that this year’s general election should not bring division in the country but must be one that will show unity.





The head of state called for non violent elections so that the country upholds its one zambia one nation motto. He has since assured of free and fair elections..



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