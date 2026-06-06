HH and I Used to Have Maheu for Lunch During Campaigns – Sampa

Vanguard reporter

The anticipated endorsement has finally happened, with Patriotic Front (PF) faction leader Miles Sampa throwing his support behind President Hakainde Hichilema, reviving what he described as a political alliance that dates back to 2016.

Speaking during his endorsement, Mr. Sampa reflected on his political journey and his long-standing relationship with President Hichilema. He revealed that during campaign periods, the two often spent time together travelling on buses and sharing simple meals, including maheu, a traditional maize-based drink.

Mr. Sampa said his decision to join forces with the United Party for National Development (UPND) was influenced by feelings of being sidelined and unappreciated within the Patriotic Front.

He also cautioned PF members against turning the party into what he termed a “cult,” warning against the use of former President Edgar Lungu’s death and burial for political loyalty or emotional manipulation. Mr. Sampa made the remarks after facing criticism for endorsing President Hichilema on the same day news of the former Head of State’s death emerged.

The former Matero Member of Parliament urged Zambians to avoid emotional politics and instead focus on practical and achievable solutions for the country.

Looking ahead, Mr. Sampa said the UPND government, if re-elected, would focus on addressing the daily needs of ordinary citizens, including reducing the cost of essential commodities such as cooking oil and mealie meal during a second term.

In conclusion, Mr. Sampa outlined ten reasons for endorsing President Hichilema, citing economic growth, continuity of development, and national progress among the key factors behind his decision.

Meanwhile Mr Sampa has appointed John Kufuna as his vice president ,while the renown ‘chief mourner ‘ Ms Charity Banda as national chairperson and Mr Lifwekelo as party SG.