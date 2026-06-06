Lungu was a generous, people’s President, says Archbishop Alick Banda



AS Zambia marked one year since the passing of Sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, friends, family and followers yesterday gathered at Catholic Parishes in Lusaka and other parts of the country to remember his life, leadership, and legacy.





Speaking during the 13:00 hours Holy Mass at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Lusaka, Mass celebrant Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda dedicated the service to the late President Lungu, describing him as a generous and people-centred leader.





Archbishop Banda said Dr. Lungu was a humble, sociable, and approachable man whose leadership was rooted in service to others.





“We are grateful as we give thanks to the Lord for the life he lived, the service he accomplished, and the witness of faith that he gave — at times quietly and at times boldly — both in public and in private life,” Archbishop Banda said.





He noted that the late President was easy to relate to and always made himself available to people from all walks of life.





“One can describe the late President as a humble man — easy to relate with, generous, sociable, approachable, and available. He was the people’s President. Like many of us, he had both strengths and weaknesses,” he said.





Archbishop Banda further urged Zambians to reflect on the lessons Dr. Lungu left behind, particularly in the areas of leadership, humility, and service.





“As we remember the life of the late Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, let us not overlook the lessons he left behind — that leadership is service, true authority is rooted in humility, and genuine leaders lift up others,” said the Most Reverend Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda.



Lungu died in a South African hospital on June 5, 2025, and is yet to be buried.



©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 6, 2026.