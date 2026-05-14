What does Makebi and Mundubile coming together mean?



It’s mostly excitement, and what they do with that excitement matters more than the reunion itself. Excitement is important in politics because it draws attention to you; but what you do with the attention is more important





They are fishing from the same pond. Five months ago they were working together. Did we think that alone was enough to remove the UPND? They split, and now they are back together. So what has really changed? It’s just the excitement of reconciliation.





Take Ndola as an example. Makebi had the strongest group of PF supporters, and Mundubile had the second strongest. Remember, PF split into four groups in the last five months. Makebi led the strongest group, with Emmanuel Mulenga, Ba Ngambi, Jones Kaliati, and others. Now that they are together again, it only brings them back to where they were five months ago.





As I’ve said before, the grass is dry and can easily catch fire. But I don’t think this is that fire. If they want to win, they need to do more.





Is Fred and Kalaba joining the alliance? Infact Zambia We Want was a big addition, it brought in people who were never part of PF. I think kalaba and Fred should be more concerned about the the two coming togather, it takes away the attention from Socialist and Citizen first.





Right now, UPND’s job is simply to keep pouring water on the dry grass—mostly through defections. But they also face a big challenge in picking MPs. If they choose unpopular candidates or candidates that can’t deliver, they risk discouraging their own supporters, this the first UPND is defending ka.





For example, what we saw in Mazabuka the other day: they have pushed out Gary, and now they can’t even hold a successful launch of a CDF project because he decided not to attend. Gary may not be popular within UPND at the moment, but he is skilled at organizing UPND members and delivering votes. The newcomers may have the party structures, but it’s not clear they can deliver in an election. They are riding on UPND and UPND may not be riding on them. These are the same people who later complain, “I wasn’t supported,” like we saw in the Chawama by-election.





All in all, it’s exciting to see Makebi and Mundubile come together. But at the end of the day, it’s still just PF. If you positive, you will see my point and get some sense…if you are negative you will your point.



Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe