European leaders say they’re ready to work towards a trilateral summit



A group of European leaders has published a joint statement following talks this morning with Trump and Zelensky, saying that the “next step must now be further talks including President Zelensky”.

The leaders say they are “ready to work with President Trump and President Zelensky towards a trilateral summit with European support”.

“We stand ready to uphold the pressure on Russia,” the statement says, adding that “Ukraine can count on our unwavering solidarity as we work towards a peace that safeguards Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests”.

“It will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force,” the statement continues, adding that the leaders are “determined to do more to keep Ukraine strong in order to achieve an end to the fighting and a just and lasting peace”.

The joint statement comes from:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

