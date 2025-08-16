THE MINISTRY OF FISHERIES AND LIVESTOCK ISSUES A STATEMENT ON THE SLAUGHTER OF 70 ANIMALS IN KALOMO



Lusaka, 16 August, 2025



We wish to clarify that the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, through the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), is mandated by the Animal Health Act No. 27 of 2010 to prevent and control livestock diseases.





Among the diseases of national economic importance is the Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP) which is a highly contagious and deadly cattle disease. The CBPP primarily attacks the lungs of an animal, leading to severe respiratory illness, high death rates of up to 50%, and devastating economic losses for the Livestock sector.





We wish to reiterate that the Animal Health Act No. 27 of 2010 strictly prohibits the movement of animals from a place known to be infected with CBPP, without a Livestock Movement Permit. Violation of this law attracts serious legal consequences, including confiscation and destruction of the affected animals.





We, therefore, regret to state that seventy (70) live cattle were slaughtered in Kalomo District, Southern Province, after they were illegally moved from a CBBP quarantined area of Moomba in Kazungula District.





The details of the incident are that on 29th and 30th July 2025, the community based CBPP Task Force in Nkandanzovu Veterinary Camp, promptly reported to the Kalomo District Veterinary Office that unknown people were illegally moving cattle from Moomba and surrounding areas in Musokotwane Chiefdom, Kazungula district.





The District Veterinary Office in Kalomo swiftly acted on the report from the CBPP Task Force and impounded 33 cattle in Nakalombwe and another 41 from Shankatwa for moving the animals without a Livestock Movement Permit. Out of the 74 impounded animals, four died in transit to the holding pen in Kalomo.





Ownership of the cattle was traced to Mr. Edify Mulilo and Mr. Lawrence Nsingo who admitted that they had moved the animals from Kazungula district, which is officially restricted for live cattle movement, due to confirmed CBPP cases.





The District Veterinary Office then secured an order from the Kalomo Subordinate Court for disposal of the animals, in accordance with Section 6 of the Animal Health Act No. 27 of 2010.





The owners, through their lawyers, contested the court order and sought for an injunction against the disposal. However, their application for an injunction was thrown out by the court. This gave legal authority to the Department of Veterinary Services to dispose of the animals, as per court order.





We are aware of the public outcry following the legal action. But we wish to clarify that illegal movement of cattle from disease-prone areas, especially CBPP, poses a grave threat to the nation’s livestock health, productivity, and food security. Even animals appearing healthy may be silent carriers, capable of spreading the disease. As such, the law does not provide for quarantining such cattle, therefore, they must be disposed of, to prevent further transmission.





We, therefore, urge all farmers, transporters, and members of the public to stop moving animals illegally from CBPP-prone areas. Livestock movement may only be allowed for animals going to the nearest abattoir for slaughter. This is after thorough animal inspection, testing and issuance of the Livestock Movement Permit.





The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock remains committed to protecting animal health, securing farmer livelihoods, and preserving the nation’s food security through strict enforcement of animal health laws.



Issued by:



(ORIGINAL COPY SIGNED)

Dr. Max M. Choombe

Permanent Secretary

MINISTRY OF FISHERIES AND LIVESTOCK