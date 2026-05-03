PHOTO FOCUS: TONSE ALLIANCE, WOZA MEET.



Leaders from the Tonse Alliance and We’re One Zambia Alliance pose for a photo after a high-level meeting in Lusaka.





This signals a growing spirit of cooperation and unity within the opposition as August 13, 2026 Elections are fast approaching.



The engagement held at the Tonse Alliance Secretariat brought together senior figures from both alliances who described the talks as productive and focused on a shared vision for Zambia’s future.





Tonse Alliance was led by Alliance President Hon Brian Mundubile while WOZA delegation was headed by its Presidential candidate Kapembwa Simbao.





Other Notable leaders who attended from the Tonse Alliance are First Vice President Chifumu Banda SC, Secretary General Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, Spokesperson Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa, Presidents Mwenya Musenge and Peter Sinkamba.





WOZA Alliance had Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota SC, Vice Chairperson Dr. Auxilia Bupe Ponga, Council of Presidents member Bishop Dr. Trevor Mwamba and Rev Sylvia Namwango Nawa.