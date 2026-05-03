🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Prophecy Meets Politics as Tonse Figures Rally Behind Mundubile



Zambia’s opposition campaign season is beginning to take on a familiar blend of politics, symbolism, and spiritual messaging.





A member of the Tonse Alliance, Chifumu Banda, has publicly declared that Brian Mundubile will become President following the August 13 general election, framing the outcome not as political competition, but as divine certainty. Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Banda stated that Mundubile had been “chosen by the creator of heaven and earth,” effectively elevating the campaign narrative from strategy to prophecy.





The messaging is deliberate.



In Zambia’s political culture, where faith and public life often intersect, such declarations are not unusual. They serve to energise a support base, build emotional conviction, and frame an electoral contest in moral or spiritual terms rather than purely policy-driven debate.





Banda coupled that message with mobilisation.



He urged citizens to safeguard their voters’ cards and National Registration Cards, calling for early turnout on election day. “No amount of intimidation will stop us… this country deserves better leadership,” he said, positioning the Tonse Alliance as both embattled and determined.





At the same time, internal lines are being drawn.



Banda dismissed claims that he intended to contest the presidency independently, reaffirming loyalty to the alliance and to Mundubile. “My president is Mundubile… I am Tonse through and through,” he said, a statement that seeks to project unity at a time when opposition alliances are often tested by competing ambitions.





There is also an undercurrent of tension.



Banda accused unnamed opposition figures of attempting to destabilise the alliance through misinformation, a sign that cohesion within Tonse remains a work in progress. Such accusations are not new in Zambia’s coalition politics, where alliances frequently struggle to maintain discipline as elections approach.





What emerges is a layered campaign narrative.



On one level, Tonse is presenting Mundubile as a credible political alternative. On another, it is invoking spiritual legitimacy to reinforce that claim. This dual approach reflects a broader opposition strategy to combine structure with symbolism in a crowded electoral field.





But elections are not won on prophecy alone.



While such statements may resonate with sections of the electorate, the real test for Tonse will lie in organisation, message clarity, and its ability to translate alliance unity into votes across regions.





For now, the tone is set.



Confidence, conviction, and a campaign increasingly shaped as much by belief as by politics.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu