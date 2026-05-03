LET’S GIVE WORKERS THE OPTION TO BELONG TO TWO PENSION SCHEMES 🇿🇲 – KANG’OMBE



The current pension laws in Zambia do not state that one worker in public service should only belong to one pension scheme.





The two proposed laws on the pensions ( LASF bill 70 and PSPF bill 69) are categorically using the words Occupational scheme .





My interpretation of the law is that workers can actually belong to two pension schemes;



1. An occupational pension scheme – either PSPF or LASF



and



1. ⁠A social security scheme – NAPSA



Below are the provisions of the bill that I have used as a basis for my interpretation;



Clause 13 to 14 of the PSPF Bill No 69 of 2026





Clause 11, 12 to 14 of the LASF Bill No 70 of 2026



Clause 15 and 16 of the NAPSA Bill No 68 of 2026 explains membership to the scheme and eligibility for registration.





This week I will submit an amendment to the bills so that the new laws are very clear in wording that one public service worker can belong to two different pension schemes.



#ideasfordevelopment



For any comments , kindly text me 0966619075



Christopher Kang’ombe

Kamfinsa MP

03.05.2026