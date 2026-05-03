I WILL STAND AS MP IN AUGUST – Sampa



“…I have a spoilt choice of 10 constituencies to choose from but God will give me a signal on which one to contest….”





Sunday, 3rd May, 2026



PF president Miles Sampa has confirmed his decision to contest as Member of Parliament in the coming August elections.



In a post, the Matero MP brags that even though he could win as MP anywhere in Lusaka’s 10 constituencies by 9 in the morning, God will give him a signal on which Constituency to contest.





“I hear and read a lot of [statements from people saying] “Miles Sampa can win as MP anywhere in Lusaka City by 9am”,

Very True that.”





“So where will it be for August 2026? Will it be Munali, Kabwata, Chawama, Matero, Lima, Kanyama, Makeni, Mandevu, Roma olo Lusaka Central”, he quizzed.





“[I have a] spoilt choice [of constituencies] hard to choose from amongst residents and citizens I so dearly love [but] God will give us the signal by the 18th of May where to file amongst the 10 constituencies of Lusaka City.”





“What I can confirm now however, is that I will definitely stand as MP in one of the 10 Lusaka City constituencies.”



“If the constitution allowed I could stand in all of them at once.”





Until March, 2026, Miles Sampa has been running court battles to wrestle back the PF presidency from Robert Chabinga since 2024 after which, he handed over the presidency to former Health Minister, Chitalu Chilufya.



©️The Ballot | 2026