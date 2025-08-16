Moment Southwest pilot was pulled from cockpit and escorted off a plane by police over suspected drunkenness

A Southwest Airlines pilot was escorted off a plane by police just moments before takeoff after TSA agents suspected he was intoxicated.

David Allsop, 52, was arrested in January at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia while preparing to fly Flight 3772 to Chicago. Passengers were already on board when officers entered the cockpit and removed him.

Bodycam footage shows police confronting Allsop on the jet bridge, noting a strong smell of alcohol. Allsop claimed it came from a nicotine pouch and admitted to having “a few beers” the night before — later clarifying that it was three Miller Lites with his first officer, roughly 10 hours earlier.

Officers conducted field sobriety tests on the spot. Allsop failed two out of three and refused a blood alcohol test. He was handcuffed, taken from the airport, and booked on DUI charges.

Southwest Airlines confirmed that Allsop has been fired, calling safety their top priority. The Federal Aviation Administration has revoked his pilot’s license, and he now faces potential federal prosecution.

Allsop had flown with Southwest for over 19 years and previously served in the U.S. Air Force’s 50th Airlift Squadron. He has declined public comment.