Lungu family Constitutional Court appeal doesn’t stop High Court’s order – Simuuwe





THE application by the family of late former president Edgar Lungu to the Constitutional Court of South Africa has not yet set aside the Pretoria High Court ruling on Lungu’s burial and repatriation, UPND media director Mark Simuuwe has clarified.





Simuuwe said the court filing was merely an application seeking to cancel the High Court’s decision that allowed Lungu’s remains to be repatriated to Zambia.





He explained that such an application is not in itself a decision of the court and can either be dismissed outright, entertained or heard inter partes (between both parties).





“This is just an application and filing in alone does not set aside the judgement of the High Court aside; in other words, it is a “desire”, of the applicant, unless the court makes a pronouncement in the affirmative or in favour of the desire of the applicants (ECL family),” said Simuuwe.





He stated that until the Constitutional Court rules otherwise, the High Court judgment remains binding.





The Lungu family yesterday lodged the urgent application, arguing against the order for the former president’s body’s repatriation, but the matter is yet to be heard.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 16, 2025