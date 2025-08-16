PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LEADS NATION IN HONOURING LATE PRESIDENT LEVY MWANAWASA AND FORMER FIRST LADY DR. MAUREEN MWANAWASA





LUSAKA — President Hakainde Hichilema joined mourners in a joint memorial service to honour the lives and legacies of the late third President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, and the late former First Lady, Dr. Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa.





The commemorations began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Embassy Park Presidential Burial Site, where President Hichilema, accompanied by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, paid tribute to the late President and First Lady.





Together, they signed the book of condolences before joining family members, dignitaries, and citizens in remembering the couple’s lasting contributions to the nation.





The Head of State and the First Lady later proceeded to Twin Palm Baptist Church in Ibex Hill, where a memorial service was held in honour of the two departed leaders.





The service, filled with prayers, music, and tributes, reflected on President Mwanawasa’s steadfast leadership and Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa’s dedication to public service, women’s empowerment, and advocacy.



© UPND Media Team